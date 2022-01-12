Ormrod, John Scott, - 50, of Rio Grande, NJ, passed away January 10, 2022. He was born in Philadelphia, PA. John graduated Middle Township High School and later worked at Shop Rite in Rio Grande for 29 years. He loved to hunt, fish, and hike the Appalachian Trail to raise money for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) research. John is survived by his parents, Jack and Sandy Ormrod; brother Steve Ormrod; nephew Gage; and ex-wife Tina Ormrod. A memorial service will be announced for a later date. Donations may be made in John's name to the ALS Association, 1300 Wilson Blvd – Suite 600, Arlington, VA 22209. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 12, 2022.