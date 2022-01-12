Menu
John Scott Ormrod
1971 - 2022
BORN
1971
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Middle Township High School
FUNERAL HOME
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue
Cape May Court House, NJ
Ormrod, John Scott, - 50, of Rio Grande, NJ, passed away January 10, 2022. He was born in Philadelphia, PA. John graduated Middle Township High School and later worked at Shop Rite in Rio Grande for 29 years. He loved to hunt, fish, and hike the Appalachian Trail to raise money for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) research. John is survived by his parents, Jack and Sandy Ormrod; brother Steve Ormrod; nephew Gage; and ex-wife Tina Ormrod. A memorial service will be announced for a later date. Donations may be made in John's name to the ALS Association, 1300 Wilson Blvd – Suite 600, Arlington, VA 22209. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
So sorry Jack and Sandy for your loss.
Jim Roch
January 15, 2022
We were so sorry to hear of John's passing. Please know that your family is in our thoughts and prayers.
Greg and Linda Martin and Family
January 13, 2022
