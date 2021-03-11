Prayers and condolences to you and your family as you mourn the transition of John. He was a great person who I've considered a friend for many years. I know how hard it is to lose a loved one, but his kind heart, smile and stories of when he sang with The Sons of Robin Stone will be with you always. Remember, death ends a life, not a relationship. He will always be in your hearts and thoughts. I pray God's infinite grace and mercy will bless you and your family in your season of sorrow.

Robert K. Brown, Sr March 11, 2021