Paladino, John T. (Patch Eye), - 73, of Sea Isle City, lost his battle with ALS and passed away at home on March 5. Born in Philadelphia, he lived in Southwest Philadelphia and Sea Isle City. John graduated from West Catholic High School for Boys in 1966. He served stateside during the Viet Nam war in the Air Force Reserve. He worked for Gleeson Construction and South Jersey Transportation Authority until retiring in 2011. John was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sea Isle City. A talented singer, music was his passion. He performed and recorded with the popular vocal group Sons of Robin Stone during the 1970s and 80s. These were some of the most memorable times of his life. He was proud of the fact that many of the group's songs and videos are still available on YouTube. He hosted a weekly gathering of friends in his home affectionately dubbed "Patch's Pub" for over fifteen years (don't show up before 5:30 or if it's snowing or raining). Survivors include his devoted and longtime companion, Lilly Valentin, her granddaughter, and the apple of John's eye, Gabriel Sanchez, sister Denise Daniele (Joseph), nephew Thomas Gagliardi and several cousins as well as numerous close friends and acquaintances. John was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Susan (nee Porco) Paladino. Memorials in John's honor may be made to The ALS Association,321 Norristown Road, Suite 260, Ambler, Pa 19002. John's Graveside Service will be held on Friday, March 12, 2021 at 12:00PM at the Calvary Baptist Cemetery, 2373 Shore Road, Ocean View, NJ 08230. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 11, 2021.