Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John T. Paladino
FUNERAL HOME
Godfrey Funeral Home - Palermo
644 South Shore Road
Palermo, NJ
Paladino, John T. (Patch Eye), - 73, of Sea Isle City, lost his battle with ALS and passed away at home on March 5. Born in Philadelphia, he lived in Southwest Philadelphia and Sea Isle City. John graduated from West Catholic High School for Boys in 1966. He served stateside during the Viet Nam war in the Air Force Reserve. He worked for Gleeson Construction and South Jersey Transportation Authority until retiring in 2011. John was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sea Isle City. A talented singer, music was his passion. He performed and recorded with the popular vocal group Sons of Robin Stone during the 1970s and 80s. These were some of the most memorable times of his life. He was proud of the fact that many of the group's songs and videos are still available on YouTube. He hosted a weekly gathering of friends in his home affectionately dubbed "Patch's Pub" for over fifteen years (don't show up before 5:30 or if it's snowing or raining). Survivors include his devoted and longtime companion, Lilly Valentin, her granddaughter, and the apple of John's eye, Gabriel Sanchez, sister Denise Daniele (Joseph), nephew Thomas Gagliardi and several cousins as well as numerous close friends and acquaintances. John was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Susan (nee Porco) Paladino. Memorials in John's honor may be made to The ALS Association,321 Norristown Road, Suite 260, Ambler, Pa 19002. John's Graveside Service will be held on Friday, March 12, 2021 at 12:00PM at the Calvary Baptist Cemetery, 2373 Shore Road, Ocean View, NJ 08230. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Calvary Baptist Cemetery
2373 Shore Road, Ocean View, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Godfrey Funeral Home - Palermo
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Godfrey Funeral Home - Palermo.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
John and I shared a birthday. He was brother John to me. Love and miss you my friend and your bizarre sense of humor.
June Mahana
March 5, 2022
Rest In Peace Patch. Get The pub up there ready and we´ll all meet there again. You will always be in our prayers.
John & Debbie Branda
March 12, 2021
Worked with John on AC Expressway in tolls great guy god bless
Joe and Pat Fagan
March 11, 2021
Lily, Gabby and all families. Johnny was a card! A wild card! Everyone always had a good time with him. Let's all remember those good times. Peace and love to you all.
June and Marvin Mahana
March 11, 2021
Prayers and condolences to you and your family as you mourn the transition of John. He was a great person who I've considered a friend for many years. I know how hard it is to lose a loved one, but his kind heart, smile and stories of when he sang with The Sons of Robin Stone will be with you always. Remember, death ends a life, not a relationship. He will always be in your hearts and thoughts. I pray God's infinite grace and mercy will bless you and your family in your season of sorrow.
Robert K. Brown, Sr
March 11, 2021
LILLY PRAYING FOR COMFORT AND STRENGTH FOR YOU AND THE FAMILY
CARRIE UPSHER
March 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results