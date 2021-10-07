Pastore, Dr. John J., - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dr. John J. Pastore, M.D., 94, of Vineland and Sea Isle City, NJ , who passed on Sunday, October 3, 2021 in Vineland, NJ. Dr. John was delivered at home in the Hell's Kitchen neighborhood in Manhattan, New York, to John Pastore and Maria Chiariello on June 20th, 1927. At the age of 3, his grandfather became ill and the family moved back to Italy. While in Italy, Dr. John's great uncle was a general practitioner and he remembered well carrying around his bag while making house calls with him. It was during this time that his love for medicine and particularly family medicine was instilled. After five years the family moved back to the Sheepshead Bay neighborhood in Brooklyn, New York where he attended primary school and perfected his English. The family then moved to Manhattan, NY where he attended and graduated from Stuyvesant High School. After high school, he enrolled in the Army and entered service in 1945. The war came to an end shortly after and Dr. John was lucky enough to be one of the few GI's allowed to attend Hunter College in New York City, an all-girls school which had opened its doors to veterans. After graduating in 1950, he left for France to enter medical school at the Faculty of Medicine of Paris. It was during his time in France that he met his future bride Mrs. Elisabeth "Babeth" Delteil. They married immediately following his graduation from medical school. They spent the following year in France where they gave birth to their first child, John Pastore, in Bordeaux, France on December 8th, 1956. Dr. John then moved to Manhattan where he interned at Jamaica Hospital in Queens, New York. After a year, he was encouraged by his cousin, Dr. Mario Pastore to move to Vineland and began practicing at Newcomb Medical Center. After two years, in 1960 he opened his own private practice in Vineland, NJ. Dr. John stayed very active in medical community. He has been president of the New Jersey Academy of Family Physicians. He was the national delegate to the American Academy of Family Physicians Convention. He was bestowed with the honor of Family Physician of the Year by the New Jersey Academy of Family Physicians. This is just to name a few of the numerous boards, associations, and awards that Dr. John received during his career. Finally, after 50+ successful years of services to the Vineland and South Jersey Area he retired to his shore home in Sea Isle City, NJ. Dr. John adored his two grandchildren Mark and Marisa. His grandson Mark followed in his medical foot steps and became an orthopedic surgeon. His granddaughter Marisa couldn't stay away from the medical field either and became a registered dietitian. Dr. John was blessed with many grand and great grand dogs which he loved to spoil with unconditional love and nonstop treats. Dr. John also loved fishing and you could often find him out fishing on his boat with his family, a Molson, and a cigar. However, Dr. John was always at his happiest when he would have his family, friends, and neighbors gather around the table for a good dinner and a glass of wine. He will be sadly missed by his sons, John and wife Francy of Collingswood, Mark and wife Maxine of Sea Isle City; his grandson Mark and wife Simone Pastore of Philadelphia and granddaughter, Marisa and husband Jarret Marks of Haddon Township and many other family members, friends, neighbors, coworkers, and patients that he held dear to his heart. He is preceded in death by his daughter and his angel Alexandra "Sandy" Pastore. As well as his wife and his everything Elisabeth Delteil Pastore. Family and friends will be received on Thursday, October 7, 2021 from 6pm until 8pm at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland, and again on Friday afternoon, October 8, 2021, from 11am to 12:45pm, followed by a Funeral Liturgy at 1:00pm at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, Sacred Heart Church, 1010 East Landis Ave., Vineland. Dr. John will be laid to rest at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. The family requests that everyone please wear a mask in church, regardless of vaccination status. In remembrance of Dr. John's life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to American Heart Association
and the VFW in his honor. Arrangements by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 7, 2021.