Periconi, John Alfred, - 76, of Mahwah, passed away peacefully on Thursday evening, March 4, 2021. He passed away suddenly from Glioblastoma, a previous unknown medical condition to him and his family. John was very active in high school where he served as vice president of the Future Farmers of America. He graduated from Vineland High School in 1962. John was a proud Firefighter for over 40 years with the Panther Road Fire Company 5 in Vineland and worked at UPS for a few decades. He most recently was a member of the Mahwah, NJ CERT program for a few years. He was a devoted father to Heather-Ann Falcon, grandfather to Christopher John Falcon and so many other individuals who called him "Pop Pop John" and "Uncle John" even though they were not blood related. John served in the Navy Branch of Service from 1962-1968. He proudly served on the USS Forrestal & USS Essex CVS-9 and was a former member of Our Lady of Pompeii Church, Vineland, NJ. John is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Heather-Ann (Periconi) and Peter Falcon; grandson Christopher John Falcon of Mahwah, NJ; sister Darlene Periconi, Tempe, AZ; his brother Paul D. Periconi, Vineland, NJ; his two nephews; Stephen Periconi (Jill) and their sons Luke and David of Pitman and Michael Periconi (Kelly) and their children Joshua and Krissy of Vineland. John was predeceased by his parents John Alfred Periconi & Pauline (Rossi) Periconi; his beloved grandmother Della Tamanini Rossi; his wife Janet Marie (Hughes) Periconi; and sister-in-law Betty Periconi. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, everyone must still wear a mask and social distance. A funeral home visitation and memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 19th from 10am to 12pm at Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ. A gathering afterwards for family and friends to be announced at the funeral home. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. At the families request in lieu of flowers that donations in memory of John may be made to: Mayo Clinic at https://philanthropy.mayoclinic.org/johnpericoni_glioblastoma
to support Glioblastoma brain cancer research or a cancer or hospice organization of your choice. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 16, 2021.