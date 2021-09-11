Richmond III, John, - 66, of Cape Coral, FL passed away peacefully at home with family by his side on September 8th, 2021, just shy of his 67th birthday, after a one year battle with lung cancer. John was born in Chicago and spent his childhood years in Lake Worth, Florida and Connecticut. He attended the Milton Hershey School and proudly served in the U.S. Navy. An electrician and generator tech by trade, he last worked at the FAA technical center in Pomona, NJ. John was a private pilot and an avid fisherman and hunter and every weekend he could be found fishing in Great Bay with his best friend Ed before moving and then retiring to Florida. John was a passionate Eagles and Phillies fan. John is survived by Lorraine (Zompa) Richmond, his wife of 36 years, his son Brian (Angela), granddaughter Reagan, a sister, his nephews Mark and Caesar, and the entire Zompa family. He is predeceased by his parents, Jack and Jeanne, and brother Mark. Waiting to greet him in heaven were his Rusty and Penny, his beloved chocolate labs. Special thanks to family and friends who were always there to lend a hand. At his request, privately, John's ashes will be spread at Lake Worth Pier in Lake Worth Florida.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 11, 2021.