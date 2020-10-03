Goetke, John Robert, - 95, of Northfield, known as Jack to family and friends, went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Autumn Lake Healthcare of Oceanview. He was a resident of Northfield, NJ, and formerly of West Milford, NJ. He was a proud American, a WW II veteran, and a member of the Greatest Generation. Born in Queens, NY on February 2, 1925, Jack is predeceased by his parents, John Peter and Frances Theisen Goetke as well as his brother Robert Goetke and sister Alice Cerny. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Mangan Goetke of the home, four sons, John Peter Goetke (Rhonda) of Stedman, NC, James Joseph Goetke of Ocean City, NJ, Michael Joseph Goetke (Janet) of Summit, NJ, and Peter Matthew Goetke of the home. He is also survived by a daughter, Patti Goetke Walker (Tommy) of Ashburn, VA. Jack also leaves behind four grandchildren, Jessica Goetke Black (Michael), Matthew Goetke (Stuart), Kyle Goetke, and Keira Goetke. He is survived by great-grandchildren, Holland Goetke, Grant Black, John William Goetke, and Jackson (Jack) Goetke. He has one surviving sister, Claire Goetke Roman of Oneonta, NY as well as many nieces and nephews. Jack's family would like to thank the staff at Autumn Lake Healthcare at Oceanview as well as the staff of Compassionate Care Hospice for their compassion and care shown to Jack over the recent months. A private burial will take place on Monday, October 5, 2020, with a celebration of life planned for a later date. Memorials may be made in Jack's memory to Last Salute, 256 Aschwind Court, Galloway, NJ 08205, or at www.lastsalute.us
. Arrangements are by Adams-Perfect Funeral Home.