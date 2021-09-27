Schwakoff Jr., John F. "Jack", - 67, of North Cape May, passed away on Friday September 24, 2021 at the Cape Reg, Medical Center. He was born in Clifton Heights PA and had resided in the Cape May area for 35 years. Jack was a bartender for the Shamrock in Wildwood for 25 years. He enjoyed playing the lottery, watching sports, tending bar for his many local friends and spending time with his grandchildren. He had a huge heart, and would always be the first to help a friend in need. Jack is survived by his wife Marie; children, John F. Schwakoff III, Matthew Schwakoff and Kristen Schwakoff; his parents John F. Schwakoff Sr. and Catherine Schwakoff; grandchildren, Olivia, Bodie, Abigail, Isabella, Sarah and Lucy. He also leaves a brother and seven sisters and numerous nieces and nephews. A catholic prayer service will be held 11:00 AM on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Road, N. Cape May where a visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 AM. Burial will be private. Condolences will be received at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 27, 2021.