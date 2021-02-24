Shea, John W., III, - 68, of Northfield, passed away on February 4, 2021. John was born on May 26, 1952, to Mary (Long) and John W. Shea, Jr. He grew up in Beverly, New Jersey and graduated from Holy Cross High School, and received his BS from the University of Delaware. After graduating, John returned to Holy Cross to teach and coach football. He was also a co-owner of Meral's Inn in Margate. John changed careers when casino gaming came to New Jersey; he worked at multiple casinos as a dealer/supervisor. He went on to start his own businesses: Jumbo's in Brigantine and Solid Solutions in Northfield. John loved his family and friends, all the Philadelphia sports teams and most fast food franchises! John was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his son Blair of Las Vegas; and brothers, Chris (Donna) of Brigantine and Stephen of Spring Hill, Florida; nieces and nephews, Daniel, Molly, Cassidy, Brennen, and Maura Shea. John's family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the nursing staff at Shore Memorial Hospital for their care and kindness and to Dr. Papastamelos for his expertise and friendship. Funeral services were private. There will be a celebration of John's life for family and friends when it is safe to gather. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Feb. 24, 2021.