John W. Shea III
1952 - 2021
Shea, John W., III, - 68, of Northfield, passed away on February 4, 2021. John was born on May 26, 1952, to Mary (Long) and John W. Shea, Jr. He grew up in Beverly, New Jersey and graduated from Holy Cross High School, and received his BS from the University of Delaware. After graduating, John returned to Holy Cross to teach and coach football. He was also a co-owner of Meral's Inn in Margate. John changed careers when casino gaming came to New Jersey; he worked at multiple casinos as a dealer/supervisor. He went on to start his own businesses: Jumbo's in Brigantine and Solid Solutions in Northfield. John loved his family and friends, all the Philadelphia sports teams and most fast food franchises! John was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his son Blair of Las Vegas; and brothers, Chris (Donna) of Brigantine and Stephen of Spring Hill, Florida; nieces and nephews, Daniel, Molly, Cassidy, Brennen, and Maura Shea. John's family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the nursing staff at Shore Memorial Hospital for their care and kindness and to Dr. Papastamelos for his expertise and friendship. Funeral services were private. There will be a celebration of John's life for family and friends when it is safe to gather. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rest peacefully . Helen
Helen Hare
February 18, 2022
John, you were a life long friend. You have a very special place in my heart and always will.
Rose F Hallermeier
Friend
September 10, 2021
John started as a customer of mine when I was with Penn Jersey Concrete. He became my contractor and a very good friend. I will miss his smiling face, and he gave the best hugs when my dad passed. Rest in peace my friend.
Tamarra L Barton
March 4, 2021
Graduated with John and often ran into him at the club when I was up from Florida for my summer business. I have not seen him in years but he was always a great guy.
Marlin B. Hill
February 28, 2021
Very sorry to hear about John. He was a great guy, had lots of fun times bartending at the Gables Kelly's Pub with him. The good old days. I will keep him in my prayers.
Helen (Stewart) Hare
February 24, 2021
