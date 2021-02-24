Shinn, John, - 83, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away on February 9, 2021. He was born on October 3, 1937, in Cardiff, NJ. John was a resident of Galloway Twp, NJ for many years until he moved to Cape Coral, FL in 2004. He returned to NJ in 2011 and was residing in Egg Harbor Twp. Fishing and boating were some of his favorite hobbies. John was a member of the Coast Guard from 1955 to 1961 before he transferred to the Reserves. He was employed by the South Jersey Transportation Authority as a diesel mechanic until he retired. John is predeceased by his mother Lydia (Flemming) Cook. He will be missed by many relatives and friends. (condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Feb. 24, 2021.