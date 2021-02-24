Menu
John Shinn
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Boakes Funeral Home Inc
6050 Main St
Mays Landing, NJ
Shinn, John, - 83, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away on February 9, 2021. He was born on October 3, 1937, in Cardiff, NJ. John was a resident of Galloway Twp, NJ for many years until he moved to Cape Coral, FL in 2004. He returned to NJ in 2011 and was residing in Egg Harbor Twp. Fishing and boating were some of his favorite hobbies. John was a member of the Coast Guard from 1955 to 1961 before he transferred to the Reserves. He was employed by the South Jersey Transportation Authority as a diesel mechanic until he retired. John is predeceased by his mother Lydia (Flemming) Cook. He will be missed by many relatives and friends. (condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Boakes Funeral Home Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Johnny will be greatly missed.
Linda Kopie
February 25, 2021
Good bye Old friend. I worked with John in Atlantic City For Public Service. Rest In Peace
David Gonzalez
February 24, 2021
I'm sooo Sorry for your loss... RIP John.
Dawn Suhr
February 24, 2021
My deepest sympathy to John´s family. I worked with John in Atlantic City and he will be sadly missed. I wish I had known John lived in Cape Coral since I´ve been living in Bonita Springs for 21 years. I would have enjoyed seeing him.
Sam Pietrofitta
February 24, 2021
