John F. Smith
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
George H Wimberg Funeral Home - Linwood
1707 New Rd.
Linwood, NJ
Smith, John F., - 59, of Egg Harbor Twp. peacefully passed away on 9-7-21. He was born on October 30, 1961 in Somers Point, NJ. He was the proud owner of "Smith Brother's Concrete" for 40 years. John was a kind and generous man who has helped many people during his success. He loved to travel, play golf, and enjoyed the beach. He leaves behind his son Jonathan Smith (Brianna) of Williamstown, his mother Vivian Smith of Ventnor, His brothers, Jack R. Smith of Pleasantville, Jeffrey Smith of Florida, Jerry Smith (Christina) of Atlantic City, Jay Smith (Sue) of Hammonton, and his son's mother and friend Karyn Csaszar. He is pre-deceased by his father Jack R. Smith, brother Joseph Smith, nephew Justin Smith & best friend Richard Rinker. A Viewing will be held from 11am-12pm on Friday, September 17th, followed by a service at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ 08221. Burial will be private at Zion Cemetery. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
George H Wimberg Funeral Home - Linwood
1707 New Rd., Linwood, NJ
Sep
17
Service
12:00p.m.
George H Wimberg Funeral Home - Linwood
1707 New Rd., Linwood, NJ
Sep
17
Service
12:00p.m. - 12:30p.m.
George H. Wimberg Funeral Home - Linwood
1707 New Rd., Linwood, NJ
God bless you JOHN good man
darren j alvino
September 22, 2021
A man with true charisma. John made it easy to have a good time. I really enjoyed being in his company. I'm truly sorry to all of the Smith family.
Jimmy Accardi
Other
September 17, 2021
My condolences to the family. RIP Mr Smith, may God bless you and your family .
Edward Robertson
Other
September 17, 2021
I remember John growing upon Northfield.. so sorry for your loss.. prayers for family and friends R.I.P John
Vicki jones
September 16, 2021
My thoughts and prayers go out to Johnathan Smith Jr and the Smith Brothers and Family RIP JOHN SMITH
Thomas MACKAIN
Friend
September 12, 2021
