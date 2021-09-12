Smith, John F., - 59, of Egg Harbor Twp. peacefully passed away on 9-7-21. He was born on October 30, 1961 in Somers Point, NJ. He was the proud owner of "Smith Brother's Concrete" for 40 years. John was a kind and generous man who has helped many people during his success. He loved to travel, play golf, and enjoyed the beach. He leaves behind his son Jonathan Smith (Brianna) of Williamstown, his mother Vivian Smith of Ventnor, His brothers, Jack R. Smith of Pleasantville, Jeffrey Smith of Florida, Jerry Smith (Christina) of Atlantic City, Jay Smith (Sue) of Hammonton, and his son's mother and friend Karyn Csaszar. He is pre-deceased by his father Jack R. Smith, brother Joseph Smith, nephew Justin Smith & best friend Richard Rinker. A Viewing will be held from 11am-12pm on Friday, September 17th, followed by a service at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ 08221. Burial will be private at Zion Cemetery. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 12, 2021.