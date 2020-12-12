Turnure, John William, - 56, of Atlantic City, Passed away on December 8, 2020. John was born March 9, 1964 in Somers Point, NJ to the late Marvin and Mary (Potts) Turnure. He is also predeceased by his sisters Karen Panter and Billiejo Bennett. He is survived by siblings, Mary Turnure, Terry McCormick, Nadean Garron (Joseph), Marvin Turnure (Emily) and Kellie Chambers (Thomas). He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends. John was passionate about stock cars and racing from driving to fabricating and he could often be found at the local tracks. He was also a motorcycle enthusiast. Truly he loved anything that had wheels from riding a unicycle to driving dump trucks. Anyone who knew him knew he always went the extra mile for anyone who needed help, John was well known for his great sense of humor and his deep love for his family and friends. He will be missed by many. Due to Covid restrictions a memorial service is being planned for a later date. Final arrangements provided by Adams Perfect Funeral Home



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 12, 2020.