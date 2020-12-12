Menu
John William Turnure
1964 - 2020
BORN
1964
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
1650 New Road
Northfield, NJ
Turnure, John William, - 56, of Atlantic City, Passed away on December 8, 2020. John was born March 9, 1964 in Somers Point, NJ to the late Marvin and Mary (Potts) Turnure. He is also predeceased by his sisters Karen Panter and Billiejo Bennett. He is survived by siblings, Mary Turnure, Terry McCormick, Nadean Garron (Joseph), Marvin Turnure (Emily) and Kellie Chambers (Thomas). He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends. John was passionate about stock cars and racing from driving to fabricating and he could often be found at the local tracks. He was also a motorcycle enthusiast. Truly he loved anything that had wheels from riding a unicycle to driving dump trucks. Anyone who knew him knew he always went the extra mile for anyone who needed help, John was well known for his great sense of humor and his deep love for his family and friends. He will be missed by many. Due to Covid restrictions a memorial service is being planned for a later date. Final arrangements provided by Adams Perfect Funeral Home
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 12, 2020.
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathy for all
Eric Tharp
December 12, 2020
So sorry to hear of John's passing. We were neighbors growing up and I remember him running around as a little boy. I have not seen anyone from the old neighborhood in a long time. You are in my thoughts.
Donna Minuth
December 12, 2020
