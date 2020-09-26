Crouch, Johnnie, - 73, of Atlantic City, Johnnie was born April 13, 1947, in Bridgeton, New Jersey to the late Zimmie Crouch and Anna Belle Crouch. Johnnie departed this life on August 27, 2020, at the James A. Haley Veteran's Hospital, in Tampa Florida. Johnnie is survived by his wife, Marlene Hodges Crouch, daughter, Medina (Raymond) Isiah; Son, Joccu Crouch; Brother, James Crouch, two sisters, Maria Davis and Kimberly Cassell; 7 grandchildren, Jontel (Cassandra), Maya, Joshua, Joel, Jamya, Jahmeen, and Xavier; 2 great-grandchildren, Melody and Millyana; an uncle Ike Davis and a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews. A celebration of Johnnie's life will be held at the New Hope Baptist Church, 704-706 Lexington Ave, Atlantic City, New Jersey, at 11 a.m. in the Sanctuary, with the repast to follow.

