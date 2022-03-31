SESSOMS, JOHNNIE JACKSON, Sr., - 68, of Atlantic City, lovingly known as "Duke", returned to the Lord on Friday ~ March 18th, 2022 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Born in Windsor, North Carolina on February 27th, 1954 to the late Willie Henry and Annie Austin Sessoms, he attended Public School in Bertie County before migrating to New Jersey, where he attended the local public school system. Johnnie later joined the Second Baptist Church of Atlantic City, at a young age. Sometime later, he relocated to Rochester, NY for about 6 years. When he returned to live in the Atlantic City area, he became a Chef at the Harrah's Hotel & Casino for many years. He then worked as a Custodian for the Senior Building on South Virginia Avenue, as well for the Union Baptist Temple Church for nine years. In 2005, he became a Member and joined Union Baptist Temple Church. While there, Johnnie was a member of the Male Chorus, as well as a Member of the Usher Board. Recently, Johnnie's health started to fade and he was not able to return to church as well as do the things that he loved doing such as fishing, riding his bike on the boardwalk and riding his scooter. Most of all, he loved telling jokes and cherishing his family. Johnnie was predeceased by: his Parents, Annie & Willie Sessoms; his three Brothers, James, Carl and Tommie Sessoms; and his three Sisters, Lucy Marie, Wiley Sessoms, and Eunnice Harris. He leaves to mourn his passing: his three loving Daughters, Angela Barnes of Rochester, NY, Karen Swain of Atlantic City, NJ and Marcia Stewart of Philadelphia, PA; one loving Son, Johnnie Jackson Sessoms, Jr. of Atlantic City, NJ; seven GrandChildren, Shakeetta, Jameel, Jamal, Erynn, Jamere, McKai, and Elynn; three Great GrandChildren, Skylar, Ja'Liyah, and J'son; two caring Sisters, Katherine Davis and Reverend Lois W. Braxton - both of Somers Point, NJ; four caring Brothers, Theodore, Michael, Kenneth and Ricky (Dana) Sessoms - all of Atlantic City, NJ; one Aunt, Beatrice David of Philadelphia, PA; three Sisters-in-Law, Felita, Randy and Emma; one Brother-in-Law, James Davis; three Good Friends, Herman Whitaker, Kenny Greg and Brother Wesley; more than 50 Nieces and Nephews who loved him dearly; as well as a host of Cousins, Buddies and Friends. Mr. Johnnie Jackson Sessoms, Sr., will be dearly missed. Funeral Services of Love will be held on Saturday ~ April 2nd, 2022, promptly at 11:00am, at Union Baptist Temple Church ~ 335 North Pennsylvania Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401. He will lie in state from 9:00am, where friends may pay their respects, until the commencement hour of the funeral services at 11:00am. Funeral Services entrusted to Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC. For further information, please call Mikal's Funeral Parlor LLC located at 30 North Pennsylvania Avenue Atlantic City, NJ 08401 @ 609.344.1131. The family wishes to thank everyone for their prayers, donations and well wishes. May God bless each and every one of you.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 31, 2022.