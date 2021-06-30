Webb, Sr., Jon D., - 60, of Haleyville, died Friday June 25, 2021 at Inspira Healthcare in Vineland. Born in Millville, he was the son of the late Donald and Edith Camburn Webb and the husband of Cathy Raymond Webb. Jon was formerly of Mauricetown and resided in Haleyville for the past 13 years. He was retired from Bayside State Prison where he was a Senior Corrections Officer. He was a member of the Mauricetown Fire Company and the Mauricetown Gunning Club. Surviving are his wife, Cathy Webb, sons, Jon Webb, Jr. (Corin), Bruno Haljendi (Nina), William Haljendi (Natalie), daughter, Danielle Polhamus (Thomas) and 12 grandchildren, niece Camry Scott, sisters in law Maryann Smith (Jim) and Frances Lynch. He was predeceased by his sister Ada Jean. Funeral services will be held at the Hoffman Funeral Homes 2507 High Street Port Norris on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 11:00 AM. Burial will be in Haleyville Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 AM Saturday prior to the service. Memorial Donations may be made to the Mauricetown United Methodist Church Save the Steeple Fund P.O. Box 13 Mauricetown, NJ 08329 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
501 St. Jude's
Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 30, 2021.