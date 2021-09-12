Menu
Jonathan R. Babcock
1948 - 2021
1948
2021
Babcock, Jonathan R., - 73, of Ventnor, passed away on 09.04.21, after a long battle with cancer. He was the son of the late Reuben Babcock III and Grace Andrews Babcock of Absecon. Jon was an art teacher, architect, carpenter, clammer, and fisherman. He was predeceased by his sister; Barbara, and wife; Linda 2. He is survived by his daughter; Joanna, son; Jonathan, their spouses and children, his step-sons; Sean and Michael, his companion; Barbra and his dog; Sherlock. A private service will be held for immediate family. Those wishing to honor his life may make a donation to the Center for Adoption Support and Education (adoptionsupport.org). For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
I was a student of Mr. Babcock's at Washington Avenue School. He's was always a sweet gentle giant. He will be missed. My condolences to all that loved him and his family.
Dekeia James
September 14, 2021
