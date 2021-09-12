Babcock, Jonathan R., - 73, of Ventnor, passed away on 09.04.21, after a long battle with cancer. He was the son of the late Reuben Babcock III and Grace Andrews Babcock of Absecon. Jon was an art teacher, architect, carpenter, clammer, and fisherman. He was predeceased by his sister; Barbara, and wife; Linda 2. He is survived by his daughter; Joanna, son; Jonathan, their spouses and children, his step-sons; Sean and Michael, his companion; Barbra and his dog; Sherlock. A private service will be held for immediate family. Those wishing to honor his life may make a donation to the Center for Adoption Support and Education (adoptionsupport.org
). For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Sep. 12 to Sep. 14, 2021.