Smith, Jonathan Z. "Jack", - 25, of North Palm Beach, Florida died peacefully at home on Sunday, October 11, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Jack was born on July 15, 1995, in Galloway, NJ and resided in Somers Point, NJ prior to moving to Florida with his family in 2012. Although Jack was severely disabled, he was a very happy fellow who enjoyed life. He was very much loved by all of his family and friends and always had a huge smile for everyone. He especially loved the time he spent with his brother Ryan and his sister Juliette. He brightened our lives and we will miss him. Jack is survived by his mother Lucy Molineaux-Patterson, his dad Edward B. Patterson, III, his sister Juliette Patterson of North Palm Beach, Florida, and his brother Ryan S. Smith of Van Nuys, California. He is also survived by his father, Sean H. Smith of Egg Harbor Township, NJ. Jack also leaves behind his aunts and uncles, Lisa and George Duffner, Joe and Allison Molineaux, Wyatt and Shelley Molineaux, Betty and Harvey Smith, and many cousins and friends. Jack will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays Landing, New Jersey, however, due to Covid-19 restrictions, funeral services/celebration of life ceremony will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Howard-Quattlebaum Funeral and Event Center, North Palm Beach, Florida. Please place online condolences at www.howard-quattlebaum.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Oct. 14 to Oct. 22, 2020.