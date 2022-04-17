Lee, Jong H., - 98, of Galloway, passed away on April 14, 2022 at Royal Suites Healthcare Rehabilitation in Galloway. She was born in Korea and had been a resident in Galloway since 1984, when she came to the United States. She was a member of the Korean United Methodist Church of SJ in Egg Harbor City. She is survived by her children, Sukhee Chang, Stella & Dr. Ike Yoon, Kelly Ma, Sunny & Michael Barozzi, Gunn & Michelle Lee, and Jennifer & Joseph Guarino; her one granddaughter and eight grandsons; her two great-granddaughters and three great-grandsons; and her sister-in-law, Jeen Chun. A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 23 from 9:30 to 10:00 am with a service from 10:00 to 11:00 AM and another viewing starting at 11:00 to 11:30 AM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Road, Galloway 609-641-0001. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays Landing. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 17, 2022.