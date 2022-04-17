Menu
Lee, Jong H., - 98, of Galloway, passed away on April 14, 2022 at Royal Suites Healthcare Rehabilitation in Galloway. She was born in Korea and had been a resident in Galloway since 1984, when she came to the United States. She was a member of the Korean United Methodist Church of SJ in Egg Harbor City. She is survived by her children, Sukhee Chang, Stella & Dr. Ike Yoon, Kelly Ma, Sunny & Michael Barozzi, Gunn & Michelle Lee, and Jennifer & Joseph Guarino; her one granddaughter and eight grandsons; her two great-granddaughters and three great-grandsons; and her sister-in-law, Jeen Chun. A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 23 from 9:30 to 10:00 am with a service from 10:00 to 11:00 AM and another viewing starting at 11:00 to 11:30 AM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Road, Galloway 609-641-0001. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays Landing. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 17, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
23
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Wimberg Funeral Home - Galloway
211 East Great Creek Road, Galloway, NJ
Apr
23
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Wimberg Funeral Home - Galloway
211 East Great Creek Road, Galloway, NJ
Apr
23
Service
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Wimberg Funeral Home - Galloway
211 East Great Creek Road, Galloway, NJ
