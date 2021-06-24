Romero, Jorge H., - Oct 28, 1951-June 20, 2021, 'Pop Pop Jorge' 69, of Atlantic City, NJ, affectionately known as 'Jorgie' to family and friends, went home to be with the Lord on June 20, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in the city of Duitama, Colombia, South America and was the son of Efrain and Anita Romero. Jorge moved to the US in the early 70's, where he met his wife and the mother of his children, Christine Rassmann. He is survived by his siblings; Maritza Allen, Fabiola Guaraz, Herman Romero, Julian Romero, Ligia Zambrano, Victor Romero, Gustavo Romero and James Romero; his daughters, Margarita Romero, Bernadette Romero, Maritza Romero, Ana Lucia Heald and son-in-law, Joseph Heald; his grandchildren that he adored so very much, Samirah and Salimah Jackson, Jonah, Amelia and Luke Heald. Jorgie, as he was affectionally known to family and friends, worked at Bally's Casino and Trump Plaza as a food server for many years. His hobbies included waterskiing, playing pool with son-in-law Joseph Heald, tennis, running on the boardwalk and cooking. He was a jack of all trades, but his ultimate love was fixing cars, especially for his family. He would spend hours under the hood of a car, covered in oil and grease, in any kind of weather, just to fix it for his daughters. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and was delighted to welcome the newest addition into the family, baby Luke. Lastly, Jorge loved reading his Press of Atlantic City while having his coffee in the morning. He will be missed by many and loved by all. "Keep on pushin' kid, nobody's going nowhere". We love you daddy, forever and always. A funeral mass will be offered on Monday at 11AM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 591 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. Burial will be private. We would like to thank Kim, Nancy and Geoffrey from Atlanticare Hospice for their care to our father in his final days. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 24, 2021.