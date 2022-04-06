Costa, Jose M., - 37, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022. He was born October 25, 1984 in Atlantic City and lived in Egg Harbor Township. He graduated from Egg Harbor Township High School and worked for the Public Works Department of Egg Harbor Township for 20 years. Jose loved to spend time with his family more than anything. He would refer to his high school sweetheart as his soul mate. He loved to talk about his four children his best friends, his 3 sons and his little princess. He was an avid gamer and taught all four of his children the skills to challenge him in a game or two. He was quick witted; make you laugh and also challenge you on almost any subject. Theresa would say you either loved him or hated him, if you hated him, it was only for a moment or because he challenged you to think. He was a friend to so many people a person you could rely on, just any of his close friends, Howard, Lance, DJ, Ang. Jamal, Brandon, Keith, Levonn, Russ, and RJ. Jose is survived by his wife Theresa, his 4 children who he loved more than life itself Joseph, James, Jayden, and Tianna, his mother Sandra Costa, his siblings Tina Costa, Steven Costa, Jason Costa, Carmelo Rodriguez Jr, Anthony Rodriguez and Ricky Rivera, his grandmother Olivia Costa, Uncles Tito (Mindy), and Johnny, His mother-in-law Theresa Collet Armstrong (Doug), brother-in-law Howard Collet (Lindsey), sister-in-laws Colleen Collet, Carolyn Wyman (Mark) and Crystal Collet (Ryan)and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his father Jose Ramos, his grandfather Serafine Hernandez and father-in-law Howard Collet Sr. A celebration of life will be held at Farmington Firehouse 301 Maple Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, on Saturday, April 9th at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made https://gofund.me/6280bc05
The Family of Jose Costa Support Fund. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood – Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 6, 2022.