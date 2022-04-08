Aiscowitz, Joseph, - 96, of Egg Harbor Township, has gone to the big casino in the sky. Joseph, more fondly known as Yussel, Joey, Dad, Uncle Joe and Pop Pop passed away peacefully in his home on April 6th. The second of five children to Morris and Helen (Brint) Aiscowitz, he was born January 25, 1926. He was a simple man who loved card games at the clubhouse, puzzles, the casino, sports, and friends. No one was more devoted to his family than Joe. He was a butcher by trade, working side-by-side with his brother, Benny and his father, Morris. Joe was a quiet guy, but he loved to reminisce about growing up in Atlantic City, his time in the Navy during WWII, and wild times with his friends. And he lit up a room when talking about his dear great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Irma (nee: Dix), brothers, Ben and Jullian (Butch), his sister, Shirley Pincus, and his beloved sons, Gary and Charles (Chuckie). Surviving are his sister, Jeanie Wesley, sister-in-laws, Myrna and Fay Glickman, cousin, Shirley Levyn, daughter-in-law, Janice, grandchildren, Corey and Brittany (Bryan) Vass, and great-grandchildren, Hunter, Khalessi, James, and Brandon. He also leaves dear nieces and nephews who truly adored him. Indeed, he will be truly missed by all. Graveside services will be held Sunday, April 10 at 11am at the Beth Kehillah Cemetery, Egg Harbor Twp. For those who cannot attend, a live stream will be available at www.JSGFunerals.com
. In lieu of flowers, the family asks to please make donations to your charity of choice
. Services in the care of J.S. Goldstein Funeral Home & Monuments, Mays Landing.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 8, 2022.