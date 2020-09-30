Menu
Joseph Aloysius Veit Jr.
Veit, Joseph Aloysius, Jr., - 92, of Northfield, passed away on September 26, 2020. Born in Philadelphia and was an area resident all of his life. Served in the Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a teacher of plumbing and heating at A.C.I.T. Predeceased by his wife Lottie and his children, Gail and William. Survived by his daughter Nancy Rausch, and grandchildren, Kelli Wood, Dylan, and Miranda Rausch. Due to the pandemic, a graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 1st, 10:30 am at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. All are welcome to attend. Masks will be required. Arrangements entrusted to Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, Somers Point. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 30, 2020.
