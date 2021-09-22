Becker O.F.S, Deacon Joseph F., - of Mays Landing, died on September 18, 2021 after a brief illness. He was the son of the late Charles & Rose (Wennemer) Becker. He was professed as a Secular Franciscan in 1960 and was a member of the Divine Mercy Fraternity in Absecon, NJ. He was ordained a deacon in 1976 and assigned to St Nicholas Church, Egg Harbor City. In 1979 he was assigned to St Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Absecon. He was predeceased by his parents, 5 sisters Rose Fenton (Charles), Matilda Kapsner (Meldan), Sr. Catherine St Anne, Sr. Rose Constance, Marie Ganiel (Adolph) and a brother Rev. Charles Becker. He is survived by his sister Bernadette Ganiel (Joseph), his brother-in-law Adolph Ganiel and numerous nephews and nieces. Mass of the Christian Burial will be at St Elizabeth Ann Seton Church at 7:00 pm on Thursday September 23. Viewing will be in the Church from 4:00 to 7:00 pm. Burial will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd., Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolence or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Carmelite Monastery 361 Highland Blvd Brooklyn, NY 11207-1910.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 22, 2021.