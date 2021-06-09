Campbell, Joseph Felix, - 69, of Pleasantville, 4/16/1952 - 6/3/2021 Born April 16, 1952 in Harlem, NY, Joseph went home to the Lord on June 3, 2021 after losing his battle with a lengthy illness. He lived his life to the fullest while taking pride and enjoyment working at nursing homes. Joseph was predeceased by his wife Gwen, father Samuel Campbell, and mother Lucille Campbell. Joseph is survived by his daughter Dawn Campbell-Beauford of South Carolina and son Joseph Campbell of Atlantic City. His brothers Willard of Pleasantville, Robert of Mays Landing, Samuel of Galloway Township, Richard of California, David of Egg Harbor Township and his sister Lucille Seymour of Pleasantville along with a host of nieces, nephews and five (5) grandchildren. In respect to his final wishes and COVID-19 precautions, his services will be private. Your prayers and well wishes are welcome and graciously accepted.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 9, 2021.