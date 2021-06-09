Campbell, Joseph Felix, - 69, of Pleasantville, 4/16/1952 - 6/3/2021 Born April 16, 1952 in Harlem, NY, Joseph went home to the Lord on June 3, 2021 after losing his battle with a lengthy illness. He lived his life to the fullest while taking pride and enjoyment working at nursing homes. Joseph was predeceased by his wife Gwen, father Samuel Campbell, and mother Lucille Campbell. Joseph is survived by his daughter Dawn Campbell-Beauford of South Carolina and son Joseph Campbell of Atlantic City. His brothers Willard of Pleasantville, Robert of Mays Landing, Samuel of Galloway Township, Richard of California, David of Egg Harbor Township and his sister Lucille Seymour of Pleasantville along with a host of nieces, nephews and five (5) grandchildren. In respect to his final wishes and COVID-19 precautions, his services will be private. Your prayers and well wishes are welcome and graciously accepted.
Will never forget Joe, he was Bobby 's best friend growing up. We love your family and know that we will see our loved ones again. And Love and peace. Hey Lucy and Robert.
Donna Martin and Martin Family
Friend
July 29, 2021
I would like to express my deepest Condolences and sympathy's and prayers to the whole Campbell Family . I've known Joe all the way back to the Inlet in Atlantic city back in the early 70's .I also knew his late wife Gwen way back then they were both very nice people. Joe was a funny guy we always had a good laugh 2gether he will be sadly missed . Joe keep on smile see when I see you again R.I.P.