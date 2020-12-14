Menu
Joseph C. Chudzinski
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
1650 New Road
Northfield, NJ
Chudzinski, Joseph C., - 87, of Linwood, On Friday, December 4, 2020, loving husband, stepfather of two, grandfather of four, and great grandfather of four passed away at age 87 after a short illness. Joe was born on April 24, 1933, in Glendora, NJ to Joseph and Lillian Chudzinski. He attended Camden High School and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He served from 1951 until his honorable discharge in 1954. While in the Marine Corps, he was an expert rifleman and was stationed on the USS Mississippi. After leaving the Marine Corps, Joe went to work for Public Service Electric & Gas as a linesman and switch operator until retiring after forty years of service. Upon retirement, Joe was active for many years as a volunteer for Samaritan Hospice. He was also a loyal member of the Marine Corps League. On April 14, 1984, he married Veronica Munyon. Together, they enjoyed a happy and active life. Joe and Ronnie loved fencing, bicycling and ballroom dancing, and spending time with their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Ronnie, his stepchildren, Bill and Denise Munyon and Lisa and Tom Ritter, his grandchildren Kyle, Kristina, Becky and Laura and his great-grandchildren, Stella, Cayden, Liam and Lena. Service arrangements will be announced at a later date due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Adams-Perfect Funeral Home.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
My thoughts and prayers are with you all during your time of grieving. God bless.
David Thierman
December 16, 2020
Ronnie,please accept my sincere condolences.I will always remember you
and Maestro Chudzinski and the wonderful times we had fencing at
Norman's house in Cherry hill
James Parker
Friend
December 14, 2020
