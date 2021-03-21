Cohen, Joseph Charles "Joe", - 85, of Mays Landing, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 17th, surrounded by his loving family. Joe was born in the Bronx, New York to the late Charles and Estelle Cohen, but primarily resided in Mays Landing, New Jersey. After graduating from Vineland High School in 1954, he completed three years with the United States Army and then received an associate degree in technology from Temple University. He later retired from Lockheed Martin (formerly RCA) in 1999 after many years of dedicated work. Joe was known for his kind heart, welcoming spirit, and loyalty to his family and friends. Among those who knew him best, he could always be counted on to lend a helping hand, take family photos, and make his legendary waffles. He was a true outdoorsman and enjoyed biking, kayaking, golfing, and playing pickleball. He was especially proud of his beautiful gardens, his handiwork at home, and his three hikes to the bottom of the Grand Canyon. Joe is survived and will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 59 years, Diane (Kurtz) Cohen; children, Lisa Goldner (husband Jonathan Goldner) and Mark Cohen (Jan Burgos and her daughter Isabel Burgos); and granddaughters, Breanna, Hayley, and Skylar. He is also survived by his brothers, Robert and Noel Cohen, and preceded in death by his younger brother, Jason Cohen. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in Joe's honor to The Hospice Promise Foundation, benefitting AtlantiCare Hospice in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey (6550 Delilah Road, Suite 210, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234). (condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com
)
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 21, 2021.