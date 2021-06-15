Menu
Joseph Michael Corley
Atlantic City High School
FUNERAL HOME
George H Wimberg Funeral Home - Linwood
1707 New Rd.
Linwood, NJ
Corley, Joseph Michael, - 53, of Atlantic City, passed away suddenly on June 6, 2021. Born July 22, 1967, Joe was the son of the late Joanne Corley. He is also predeceased by his grandmother who raised him after his mother's passing, Ella Mae Arthur (Nanny), her husband William E. Arthur Sr. (Pop-Pop), and one of Joe's nephews. Joe, a native of the area, graduated from Atlantic City High School. He spent most of his career in construction and later heating and cooling. Joe will be remembered by loved ones by his sense of humor, love of music, guitar talent, and culinary skill. He is survived by his fiancé and partner of 31 years, Dana Scerbo, and their only son, Joseph Peter, 17. He is also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, one sister, and one nephew. A memorial Mass will be held on 11 AM Friday, June 18th at Holy Trinity Parish: Blessed Sacrament Church in Margate. In lieu of flowers, the family asks to please consider contributions that shall go towards the college fund of the late Joe Corley's only son and various charities working to end the opioid crisis. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood – Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Service
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Holy Trinity Parish - Blessed Sacrament Church
Jerome & Ventnor Avenues, Margate City, NJ
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss. Praying for you during this difficult time.
Michele Mancuso
June 17, 2021
I am so so sorry to hear of Joes passing-! My deepest condolences go out to the loves of his life, his wife Dana, son Joey, and to his sister Cyndi. Joe was always such a kind, parson and would lend a hand at the drop of a hat. and also a great friend. His greatest joy was Dana and Joey. May he Rest in peace sending many prayers
Lynda Catalano
Friend
June 15, 2021
My Deepest Condolences to you cindy and your family your in my prayers
Robin Lear
Other
June 15, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
MARIBEL CEDENO
June 15, 2021
