I am so so sorry to hear of Joes passing-! My deepest condolences go out to the loves of his life, his wife Dana, son Joey, and to his sister Cyndi. Joe was always such a kind, parson and would lend a hand at the drop of a hat. and also a great friend. His greatest joy was Dana and Joey. May he Rest in peace sending many prayers

Lynda Catalano Friend June 15, 2021