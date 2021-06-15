Corley, Joseph Michael, - 53, of Atlantic City, passed away suddenly on June 6, 2021. Born July 22, 1967, Joe was the son of the late Joanne Corley. He is also predeceased by his grandmother who raised him after his mother's passing, Ella Mae Arthur (Nanny), her husband William E. Arthur Sr. (Pop-Pop), and one of Joe's nephews. Joe, a native of the area, graduated from Atlantic City High School. He spent most of his career in construction and later heating and cooling. Joe will be remembered by loved ones by his sense of humor, love of music, guitar talent, and culinary skill. He is survived by his fiancé and partner of 31 years, Dana Scerbo, and their only son, Joseph Peter, 17. He is also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, one sister, and one nephew. A memorial Mass will be held on 11 AM Friday, June 18th at Holy Trinity Parish: Blessed Sacrament Church in Margate. In lieu of flowers, the family asks to please consider contributions that shall go towards the college fund of the late Joe Corley's only son and various charities working to end the opioid crisis. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood – Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2021.