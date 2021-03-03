Curry, Sr., Joseph W., - 92, of Pleasantville, NJ, Joseph W. Curry, Sr., (aka "Pop Pop"), passed away peacefully at the age of 92 at the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City. He was born November 13 th , 1928 in Atlantic City, NJ to the late Frederick and Florence (Branch) Curry. He attended Atlantic City Public Schools and served with honor in the United States Army. He worked at AC Electric, Lenox China and Stockton College and at the Post Office of his beloved Pleasantville. In his early years, he was one of the founders of Muhammad's Mosque #10 of Atlantic City. He was preceded in death by his mother, father, three brothers, and one sister. He is survived by his loving wife, Irma N. Curry, as well as his children: Paul (Claudia); Wanda; Joseph "Joe" (Donna); Gilbert (Roy); and godson Stephen (Rhonda). He is also survived by his grandchildren: Jason P. (Mia); Jasmin; Gabrielle (Ehsan); Jason Gunter; Heather; and Nicole (Joseph-Judah). He will live on in the memories of his great-grandchildren: Mason, Riley, Gianna and Harper; as well as, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Joe Curry was the original "MacGyver." If a problem surfaced, he found a means to fix it. He was a skilled carpenter and a talented artist. His talent as an artist was recognized at an early age. At the age of 12, he was awarded a certificate of merit for a national amateur drawing contest. They were so impressed by his ability that they came to Atlantic City to see this gifted artist. Unfortunately, his skin color was a barrier to his acceptance in the program. He would reapply in later life and successfully completed what was denied to him as a youth. His hobbies included watching wrestling on television. And most of all he enjoyed being entertained by his greatgrandchildren, especially Mason and Riley – who would visit their great-grandfather often. They were his pride and joy. Graveside services will be held on March 03, 2021 at 11AM at Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Estell Manor, NJ. Professional services by Serenity Funeral Home, LLC 414 South Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ 08232 (609) 383-9994.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 3, 2021.