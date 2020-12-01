Long, Joseph Daniel, Sr., - 77, passed away on Sunday, November 29 in Galloway Township, where he was a resident at The Health Center of Galloway. He was born in Philadelphia in the spring of 1943 and raised across the river in National Park, NJ. As a teenager, he played drums for a Buddy Holly cover band and marched as a Mummer in the famous Philadelphia New Year's Day parades. He married Virginia (née Barca) and raised four children in New Castle, Delaware, and Brigantine, NJ where he and Virginia founded The Hair Hut in 1976. An active member of the Island community, Joseph led the local Knights of Columbus and Lions Club and served as a deacon at St. Thomas Catholic Church. An outdoor sports enthusiast, he made his own fishing rods, tied his own flies, and packed his own shells for hunting. An avid boater he spent many seasons fishing the back bays of Brigantine with friends and family. A voracious appetite for novels and knowledge, he often read several books a week. Joseph is survived by his sister Cathy Burke and her husband Richard, owners of The Irish Pub in Atlantic City, his sister Donata DeCenso of Atlantic City, and his former wife Virginia of Brigantine. He is also survived by his four children Gina Maria, Joseph Jr and his wife Denise, Lisa, and Judy, and her husband Gio. He also leaves behind his beloved grandchildren AJ, Collin, Angela, Amanda, and Elisha. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at 1:00pm at Holy Cross Cemetery, 5061 Harding Highway, Mays Landing, NJ 08330. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Community Food Bank of New Jersey cfbnj.org
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 1, 2020.