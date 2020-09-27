Dominic, Joseph, - 86, of Galloway, NJ passed away peacefully at home on September 25, 2020. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 29th from 9:30-10:30 AM at Wimberg Funeral Home in Galloway, NJ. Mass will be at 11 AM at St Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Absecon, NJ, burial will follow at Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery in Estell Manor, NJ. Joseph Dominic was born February 19, 1934 in Brooklyn, NY to Michela and Giuseppe Pecoraino. He was the youngest of six and the only boy–so his five sisters pampered and spoiled him. He was lovingly nicknamed "Uncle Junior" by his many adoring nieces and nephews whom he would make laugh by singing "Wild Thing." He married the love of his life, Ginney and spent 45 glorious years loving her and traveling the world. He had one son, Michael from his first marriage with whom he was very close. He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1966-1969, where he was a Captain and a Green Beret Paratrooper. He went on to work at ConEd, get a law degree at 50 and then spend the rest of his career managing townships in North Jersey. After retirement, he and Ginney moved to The Four Seasons at Smithville. He worked part time as a substitute teacher for many years at several Galloway Township schools. He is survived by his wife, son, daughter-in-law, two sisters, numerous nieces and nephews, a stepdaughter and two stepsons all of whom loved him deeply. For condolences and directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Catholic Charities USA.