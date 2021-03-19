Esposito, Joseph, D.D.S., - 69, of Galloway, NJ, passed away on March 6, 2021 at ARMC, Mainland. All services will be private. He was preceded in death by his parents, Nick and Dolores (Paison); step-father, Floyd Munson; and step-sister, Elizabeth Munson. He is survived by his wife, Pamela (Fox); children, Amy (King of Prussia) and Samuel (Galloway); sisters, Joan Smeraski (Michael) of Medford and Bridget Bernardi, DO (John) of Sewell, NJ; three nieces, Andrea, Stella, and Lydia; two nephews, Nick and Theodor; and one grandniece and grandnephew. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
or to the Family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home of Galloway.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2021.