Pam......so very sorry! We just found out about Dr. Esposito´s passing. He was such a good man. Our deepest sympathy to you and your family on your loss. As a patient of his for more than 30 years, I can say that he always provided excellent care with kindness and consideration. I also fondly remember many conversations and laughs with both of you during office visits. Love, thoughts and prayers to you and your children. Maria & Joe Carlini

Maria & Joe Carlini March 24, 2021