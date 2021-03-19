Menu
Joseph Esposito D.D.S.
FUNERAL HOME
Wimberg Funeral Home - Galloway
211 E. Great Creek Road
Galloway, NJ
Esposito, Joseph, D.D.S., - 69, of Galloway, NJ, passed away on March 6, 2021 at ARMC, Mainland. All services will be private. He was preceded in death by his parents, Nick and Dolores (Paison); step-father, Floyd Munson; and step-sister, Elizabeth Munson. He is survived by his wife, Pamela (Fox); children, Amy (King of Prussia) and Samuel (Galloway); sisters, Joan Smeraski (Michael) of Medford and Bridget Bernardi, DO (John) of Sewell, NJ; three nieces, Andrea, Stella, and Lydia; two nephews, Nick and Theodor; and one grandniece and grandnephew. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or to the Family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home of Galloway. For extended obituary, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
Wimberg Funeral Home - Galloway
Pam......so very sorry! We just found out about Dr. Esposito´s passing. He was such a good man. Our deepest sympathy to you and your family on your loss. As a patient of his for more than 30 years, I can say that he always provided excellent care with kindness and consideration. I also fondly remember many conversations and laughs with both of you during office visits. Love, thoughts and prayers to you and your children. Maria & Joe Carlini
Maria & Joe Carlini
March 24, 2021
Im so sorry to hear of dr. espositos passsing my heart is broken,he was my dentist for as long as i can remember and always so kind..Pam you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers..He always talked about tomato pizza to me from where i work at jojos..He will be so missed.
Diana Morris
March 19, 2021
We are so saddened to hear of Dr. Esposito passing Please know Pam we are sending you Love and Hugs and pray for strength for the family. He always took such good care of us Bob and Pegge Ford
Pegge and Bob Ford
March 19, 2021
Tony Fusco , Kristin Gardiner
March 19, 2021
Condolences to the entire family for losing a wonderful man. We made sure to keep our visits with Dr. Esposito despite moving to Philadelphia (made the trip back to see him for the last 30 years). We both trusted and respected Dr. Esposito and always enjoyed our visits and conversations. He was a genuinely good man and will be missed.
Tony and Kristin Fusco
Friend
March 19, 2021
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
March 19, 2021
Our sincere condolences to Pam and children for their loss. Joe took wonderful care of Mary, Lori and I for many years. We always felt like we were visiting friends when we got to the office instead of being anxious. Pam and Joe worked together to make us feel comfortable for almost 40 years.
Mark & Mary Link
March 19, 2021
He was a great Dr. going to miss him. So sorry for your loss
Linda Wilson
March 19, 2021
