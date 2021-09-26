Fratarcangeli, Joseph, - 92, of Linwood, died peacefully at his home in California on September 14, 2021. He was a resident of Linwood, N.J., where he lived for 57 years with his wife, Nancy, and two daughters, Denise and Michele. Joseph moved to Carlsbad, CA ten years ago to live with his daughters after the death of his wife. He was a graduate of Trenton High School and went to become a Manager of Data Processing with Lenox, China, where he worked for 32 years. He was a lifelong Catholic and a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Linwood, N.J. Joe was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed playing tennis, golf and reading novels. He was one of the original founders of the Clover, Rod and Gun Club in Trenton, N.J. Son of the late Frank and Mary Fratarcangeli, and brother to Martha Sekaras (deceased); he is survived by his sisters, Theresa Meckel and Joann (Anthony) Manto, his brother Frank (Carol) Fratarcangeli, his two daughters, Denise (Neil) Hall, and Michele (Stephen) Laskero, his grandchildren Matthew Hall, Christopher and Francesca Laskero, and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held in the Spring in Trenton, N.J. where he will be buried in St. Mary's Mausoleum alongside his beloved wife of 56 years, Nancy Fratarcangeli. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joseph's memory to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation (AMDF) P.O. Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061-0515 or online at: [email protected]
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 26, 2021.