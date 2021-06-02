Geisenhoffer, Jr., Joseph L., - 92, of Mays Landing, passed away peacefully at home on May 30, 2021 with his beloved wife, Genevieve by his side. "Sonny" was born in Berlin, NJ to Joseph L. Geisenhoffer, Sr. and Ella (Donaldson). Joe moved to Egg Harbor City in his early teens and graduated from Egg Harbor High School in 1947, credited with writing the lyrics for the Alma Mater. Entering the service in 1950, he proudly served for two years in the U.S. Army at Ft. Leonard Wood in Missouri. Joe was a man of many skills: carpenter, electrician and businessman. He was a local builder before buying Parkview Luncheonette in Egg Harbor City. For many years after that, he owned Heritage Home Builders, remodeling and building new homes and businesses. In his later years, he greatly enjoyed working for Home Solutions in Somers Point. In addition to his parents, Joe is predeceased by his sisters, Mary Verdine and Betty Peterson; mother-in-law, Theresa Pail; brothers-in-law, Nick Giordano and Gabriel Pail; sisters-in-law, Gisela Pail, Maria Brown and Ann Bailey; and sons, Eddie Schubert, Anthony Battaglia, and Robert Schubert. He will be remembered by surviving members of his blended family, including his beloved wife, Genevieve Pail Geisenhoffer; sister, Anna Giordano; children, Joseph (Joanne), Susan, Robert (Amy), Gary, Kathleen (Bill) Zanes, Terry Tomasello, and Thomas (Shuang) Schubert; good friend and mother of his children, Yvonne Bleichner Geisenhoffer; his grandchildren, Jessica, Joey (Kim), Robby, Becky, Maggie, Katelyn, Kelsey, Gary, Frank, Tony, Brenda, Tommy, Peter, Billy (Nredy), Charlene (Alfred), and Debbie (Imant) and his dear friends, Bojan and Leda Boscovic, Ron McGowan, and Mike Axe (Debbie); nieces, Geraldine (Jamie) Ade, and Sharon Shaw; and a host of other friends he made over his lifetime. Joe is also survived by 16 great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren. Friends and family may call Thursday, June 3rd, from 6 to 8 pm at Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City. An additional visitation Friday, June 4th, from 9 to 10:30 at the Funeral Home, with a Mass following at 11 am at St. Nicholas Church, 525 St. Louis Ave, Egg Harbor City. Burial will follow at the Veterans Cemetery at Estelle Manor. The family request donations to: Holy Redeemer Home, 521 Moredon Road, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 2, 2021.