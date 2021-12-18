Graham, Joseph "Joe" W., - 81, of Villas, and formerly of the Oxford Circle section of Philadelphia, passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. Joe was born in Philadelphia to the late William and Josephine (nee Deger) Graham. He served in the US Army and had been employed as a truck driver for the Teamsters Local 107 for 40 years. He was a member of the Greater Cape May Elks and he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Joe is predeceased by his parents and his wife Gloria and his son-in-law Mike Hueber. Left to cherish his memory are his children Joseph Jr. (Eileen), Gloria Hueber and Jason (Tina), his Grandchildren, Carli, Joseph III, William, Amanda, Rosalie, Jason Jr., and Noelle, Great Granddaughter Emersyn, and his brothers William Graham, Edward Graham and Thomas Graham. A funeral service for Joe will be held at Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd., North Cape May, on Tuesday, December 21, at 11am with visiting from 10am to 11am. Interment will follow the service at St. Mary's Cemetery, Cold Spring, NJ. Condolences can be shared at wwwEvoyFuneralHome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 18, 2021.