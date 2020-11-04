Connor, Joseph Leo, - 71, of Absecon, died unexpectedly on Friday, October 30, 2020. Joe was born on January 2, 1949, to the late Joseph A. Connor and Dorothy L. Reeder. He served in the U.S. Army, which included a tour in Vietnam. Joe was a lifelong resident of Atlantic County. In Atlantic City, he had his own plumbing business and later retired from the city where he worked as a plumbing inspector. In retirement, he enjoyed fishing, cooking, gardening, travel, spending time with his kids and grandchildren, and his winters in Venice, Florida. He is survived by his wife Kathleen of 48 years and his daughters and their families who will miss him dearly: Kelly and Ernie Simpliciano Jr., and their three children; Madelyn, Isabella, and Troy Joseph (TJ) who reside in Delran. Megan and Nick Goblirsch, and their two children; Abigail and Nathan who reside in Hammonton. He is also survived by his sister Janet Connor, niece Dana Rubin and great-niece Grace Rubin of North Carolina; and his sister in law Jan McKeag her husband Dennis of Pittsburgh. The visitation will be Thursday, November 5th from 11:00am-1:00pm at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home located at 1650 New Road, Northfield, NJ followed by a private interment at the Atlantic County Veteran's Cemetery. Covid restrictions will be in place. Donations would be appreciated to the Community Foodbank of New Jersey in Joe's memory.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 4, 2020.