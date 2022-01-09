Dominic, Mark and Gina, our very deepest sympathy on the loss of your beloved Dad. May he Rest in Peace and Rise in Glory as those left behind who love him are met with the unwelcome task of living without him. He was a joy and blessed his family with love and the community with the love of his music. Lou and Nikki (Karres) Vilardo

Lou and Nikki Vilardo January 10, 2022