Joseph Mancini
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
Mancini, Joseph, - 88, of Ventnor, beloved husband and father, passed away in his home on Thursday, December 30th, 2021. Born on November 19, 1933 Joseph grew up on Gerritt street in South Philadelphia, PA. along with his siblings James Mancini (deceased), Marie Coleman (deceased), Domenic Mancini and Elizabeth Acerbo. He started studying the piano at the age of 13 and became a master at his craft. He married his wife Joan (Spadaccini) Mancini on January 10th, 1954. Joan passed away September 7th, 2021. They were married for 68 years. He lived and raised a family in South Jersey while working at the Pennsylvania Railroad for about 18 years. His legacy includes his three children Domenic Mancini (spouse Tina Mancini), Mark Mancini and Gina Mentonis (spouse Harry Mentonis deceased). Grandchildren include Harry J. Mentonis, Gia Mancini, Deena Mentonis, Adrianna Mancini, Maxwell Mentonis, Jordyn Mancini and Marcella Mancini. Great grandchildren Logan DeHart, Mila Mentonis, Chase DeHart and Nico Mentonis. In 1979 he moved his family to Atlantic City when the casino's opened and began to live his dream, music. He played for a big band, shows and celebrities such as Frank Sinatra and more. He made so many dear friends during that time. Then in 1997 he started to work for Steve and Cookies by the Bay. He had the privilege of playing the music he loved with many great musicians along the way. He has been there for 24 years and became a part of a wonderful family and friends who he loved till the end of his life. We all love and miss him dearly. A visitation will be held on Friday, January 14th, from 10-11am at Blessed Sacrament Church, N. Jerome Ave., and Ventnor Ave., in Margate, with a Mass following at 11am. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood – Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Blessed Sacrament Church
N. Jerome Ave. and Ventnor Ave., Margate, NJ
Jan
14
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Blessed Sacrament Church
N. Jerome Ave., and Ventnor Ave., Margate, NJ
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Gina and Family, So sorry to hear of Joe's passing. May God wrap His arms around you during this difficult time.
Thomas Presti
January 13, 2022
Dominic, Mark and Gina, our very deepest sympathy on the loss of your beloved Dad. May he Rest in Peace and Rise in Glory as those left behind who love him are met with the unwelcome task of living without him. He was a joy and blessed his family with love and the community with the love of his music. Lou and Nikki (Karres) Vilardo
Lou and Nikki Vilardo
January 10, 2022
God Bless my friend.
Bob Whaley
Friend
January 9, 2022
