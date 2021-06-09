Menu
Joseph T. Marriner Sr.
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue
Cape May Court House, NJ
Marriner, Joseph T., Sr., - 90, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Born on February 12, 1931 in Philadelphia to the late Odis and Margaret Thompson Marriner, he came to New Jersey as a child. Joe went to Middle Township Schools. After high school, he joined the Marines, where he was a rifle instructor in Parris Island, SC. He made a lot of friends and was the only one with a car. He took the other guys home on leave. He owned Marriner Contracting since 1956. Joe is survived by the mother of his children, Gladys; his sons, Joseph Jr. (Barbara) and Kevin Sr.; his daughters, Jan Webb (Tom) and Cathy Kozak (Marty); his grandchildren, Kristy Webb, Sean Kozak, Tim, Lisa, and Tiffany Marriner, and Kevin Marriner, Jr. (Jutharat); his three great-grandchildren; his sister, Margaret "Peggy" Bailey (Elwood); and his favorite dog, Sammy. He was predeceased by his two sons, Steven and Kenneth Marriner; his brothers, Frank, Charlie, Bobby, and Billy; and his sister, Elizabeth Acevedo. Viewing will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House with his funeral service beginning at 12:00 pm. Casual dress is requested by the family. Interment will be in Cold Spring Presbyterian Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Cape May County Animal Shelter, 110 Shelter Road, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue P.O. Box 37, Cape May Court House, NJ
Jun
12
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue P.O. Box 37, Cape May Court House, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Radzieta Funeral Home
Hey guys sorry for the loss of uncle Joe. We will be praying for your family at this time.
Bob,Jeni,Bobby and Beni Davis
Family
June 11, 2021
I met Joe 40 years ago he was great friend. Would help anyone. He will be missed but not forgotten Rip. Sorry to his family. Great people.
Robert Valiante
Friend
June 10, 2021
I am very sorry for your loss, I met Joe about 15 years ago, we became friends , good friends and a pleasure to be around I hope to see you in the after life Joe an may god bless you.
Rocky Silipena American Recy
Friend
June 9, 2021
