Joseph Patrick McHale
1949 - 2020
BORN
1949
DIED
2020
ABOUT
West Catholic Preparatory High School
FUNERAL HOME
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue
Cape May Court House, NJ
McHale, Joseph Patrick, - 71, of Cape May Court House, NJ died suddenly at Cooper University Medical Center, Camden, on Sunday, December 13, 2020. Joe grew up in Philadelphia and Sea Isle City, a son of the late Jerome and Isabel McHale. A 1967 graduate of West Catholic High School, he was a standout athlete, member of the 1965 city championship-winning football team, and athletic hall of fame inductee. A football scholarship took him to Hiram Scott College, Nebraska, and after a career-ending injury sent him home to Philadelphia, he graduated from St. Joseph's University with a bachelor's degree. He began his career as an elementary school teacher, going on to earn a master's degree from West Chester University and to serve as a trainer for teachers. He transitioned from the classroom to a career in educational publishing, spending many years as a sales executive, including national sales manager, with Houghton Mifflin, and founding a national sales team for The College Board. A true "people person" who excelled in sales, he retired from Zaner Bloser, a Highlights for Children company. Above all else, Joe loved being with his family. He spent many happy hours in their company on the beaches of the Jersey Shore, rooting on his beloved Eagles, and hosting or visiting with them. He was the first to lend a hand, leading celebrations, helping out in times of sickness and grief, or sharing his talents as a handyman and gardener. Joe's pride and joy were his daughters, Jamie Buschmann (Mark) of New Canaan, Connecticut, and Katherine Tassini (John) of Manasquan, New Jersey. He was a loving and dedicated "Poppop" to Dylan, Tyler, Luke, and Lily Buschmann, and to Charles, Margaret, and James Tassini. He also loved and was loved by his brothers and sisters: Jerome (Barbara); Sister Marie Jerome, I.H.M.; Patricia (Robert) Scarboro; the late William (Mary); Michael (the late Marlene); Marie (Paul) Woyciechowski; and Frederick (James Gill); as well as his beloved partner, Catherine Winsor of Cape May Court House, New Jersey. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and godchildren; his good friend and "brother," Jack (Denise) Sweeney of Springfield, PA; and his former wife, Maureen Mistele McHale of Brielle, New Jersey. Funeral Mass will be held Monday, December 21, at 1:30 PM, at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, 525 Washington Street, Cape May, NJ 08204. Due to COVID capacity restrictions, the mass will also be livestreamed at https://youtu.be/zQRl2_9-9hU A celebration of life will follow, starting at about 3 PM, at the Yacht Club of Sea Isle City, 4487 Venecian Road, Sea Isle, NJ 08243. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation in honor of Joseph P. McHale, Class of '67, to Invest in West Annual Fund, West Catholic Preparatory High School, 4501 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19139. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Funeral Mass
1:30p.m.
Our Lady Star of the Sea Church
525 Washington Street, Cape May, NJ
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so saddened to be learning of Joe´s passing. I only worked for a short while but developed an instant camaraderie. So very sorry. I am sitting here stunned having just read his obituary. My condolences to all family and friends. May he be at rest.,
Robert Sheridan
January 8, 2021
May comfort, peace and grace sustain the family during this period of loss. Joe was a friend and classmate during our time at West Catholic.
Harry Hugues
December 22, 2020
My heartfelt condolences to all of you. I had the pleasure of working for and with Joe during his time at Houghton Mifflin. Joe was always supportive and uplifting and one of the best men I ever had the honor of knowing. A true inspiration. I will always be grateful for the opportunity and the experience gained in those years. My deepest regrets. Sara Bittenbender
Sara Bittenbender
Coworker
December 21, 2020
Joe hired me into the `sales world´ at Houghton in the late 1980´s and that was the beginning of a wonderful and rewarding relationship with Joe and the wonderful team he assembled in the Northeast Region. Joe was an incredible and accessible mentor and always found time to strategize or commiserate about an account or just a `how are you doing´ kind of check. Customers loved being around Joe-he was the consummate `people´s person.´ Joe´s smile lit up any room and he always made you feel part of his team, part of the Joe McHale family/team. And what a team it was. I´ll never forget the times we shared and always be thankful for the wonderful opportunity he afforded me and my new family. Thank you Joe. Joanne and I are saddened by your departure and express our heart heavy condolences to your family and close friends. Greg and Joanne Mazar
Greg Mazar
December 21, 2020
