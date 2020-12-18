Joe hired me into the `sales world´ at Houghton in the late 1980´s and that was the beginning of a wonderful and rewarding relationship with Joe and the wonderful team he assembled in the Northeast Region. Joe was an incredible and accessible mentor and always found time to strategize or commiserate about an account or just a `how are you doing´ kind of check. Customers loved being around Joe-he was the consummate `people´s person.´ Joe´s smile lit up any room and he always made you feel part of his team, part of the Joe McHale family/team. And what a team it was. I´ll never forget the times we shared and always be thankful for the wonderful opportunity he afforded me and my new family. Thank you Joe. Joanne and I are saddened by your departure and express our heart heavy condolences to your family and close friends. Greg and Joanne Mazar

Greg Mazar December 21, 2020