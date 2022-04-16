Ryan, Joseph J., - 87, of Cherry Hill, and Margate City Surrounded by his loving family, on April 12, 2022. The Patriarch of the Ryan Family, Joe was a loving and devoted husband of 61 years to the late Edythe J. Ryan (nee Gindhart). Loving father of John Ryan (Carol), the late Joseph Ryan, Timothy Ryan (Diane), Carol Ryan Miskiewicz (Ron), the late Susan Ryan, J.P. Ryan, Michael Ryan (Melissa) and Jennifer Ryan. Cherished Pop of John (Kerri), Andrew, Joseph, Victoria, Ashley (Richard), Shannon, Amanda, Isabella, Nicholas, Sean and Monique and great-grandfather of Ally, Chase, Drew, Jack and Addison. Beloved brother of Fran Ryan, Sally Cinque, Fr. Michael Ryan and Dennis Ryan. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Joe was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late John A. and Anne Ryan and was raised in the Juniata section of the city. He was a graduate of Northeast Catholic class of 1952 and attended LaSalle University. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Joe started his career selling typewriters and bibles before he founded Congress Title in 1974 and continued a long and successful career with Surety Title. A man of family and faith, Joe attended mass daily and enjoyed traveling, especially to Italy. His greatest love was for his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Tuesday evening, April 19th from 6 to 8 PM at the HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights. On Wednesday morning, April 20th there will be a visitation from 9:30 to 10:45 AM at St. Thomas More R.C. Church, 1439 Springdale Rd., Cherry Hill. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM in the Church. Entombment will be private in Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum, Mays Landing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mother Teresa Foundation online at motherteresafoundation.org
or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
online at stjude.org
. Please memo: Joseph J. Ryan. Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries through: McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, Gloucester City Ph: 856-456-1142
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 16, 2022.