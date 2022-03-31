Ryder, Joseph M., - of Somers Point, passed away peacefully on March 28th, 2022 at the age of 86. Born in Philadelphia, he was a proud and long-standing member of the steamfitter's union local 420. Pre-deceased by his wife Dorothy Ryder, his son Thomas Ryder, his grandsons Joey and Matthew Ryder, and his siblings Mary Garvey and John Ryder. He is survived by his children Joe and Anne Ryder, Bob and Linda Ryder, Michael and Fran Ryder, Kellie and Michael McGinn, and his sister Regina Mongomery. He was a wonderful grandfather to his eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, C/O Joey and Matthew Ryder, P.O. Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA 19178-1352. A memorial mass will be held at 11am on Saturday April 2nd at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Wabash Ave. in Linwood. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood – Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 31, 2022.