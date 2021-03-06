Sayers, Joseph P., Jr., - of Galloway, NJ passed away peacefully at home on March 3, 2021. He was born on April 26, 1937 in Linwood, NJ. He is predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Evelyn Sayers; his brother, William F. Sayers; and sister-in-law, Janice Sayers. His greatest joy came from being surrounded by his family. He is survived by his devoted wife of 37 years, Rosemary; two beloved daughters, Jennifer Clark and her husband, Pete and Adrienne Noriega and her husband, Giulliano; and his eight cherished grandchildren, Emily, Aidan, Alessandra, Harrison, Lukas, Sebastian, Adriana and Julian. He is also survived by his brother, Edward O. Sayers, whom he loved and respected and many treasured nieces, nephews, and friends. At the request of the deceased, services will be private. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the charity of your choice
in his memory. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home in Galloway. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 6, 2021.