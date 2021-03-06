Menu
Joseph P. Sayers Jr.
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wimberg Funeral Home - Galloway
211 E. Great Creek Road
Galloway, NJ
Sayers, Joseph P., Jr., - of Galloway, NJ passed away peacefully at home on March 3, 2021. He was born on April 26, 1937 in Linwood, NJ. He is predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Evelyn Sayers; his brother, William F. Sayers; and sister-in-law, Janice Sayers. His greatest joy came from being surrounded by his family. He is survived by his devoted wife of 37 years, Rosemary; two beloved daughters, Jennifer Clark and her husband, Pete and Adrienne Noriega and her husband, Giulliano; and his eight cherished grandchildren, Emily, Aidan, Alessandra, Harrison, Lukas, Sebastian, Adriana and Julian. He is also survived by his brother, Edward O. Sayers, whom he loved and respected and many treasured nieces, nephews, and friends. At the request of the deceased, services will be private. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the charity of your choice in his memory. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home in Galloway. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Wimberg Funeral Home - Galloway
My sincere condolences for the loss of this dear man. I am his Aunt Kate´s granddaughter, my father Bob Scheuerman and my Uncle George Scheuerman his brother we´re cousins of "Uncle Bill". I remember catching fireflies in Aunt Evelyn and Uncle Joe´s yard in Linwood as a little kid! Great memories. .......... Sally Scheuerman
Sally Scheuerman
March 10, 2021
My sympathy to the family. Joe was a very nice person who didn't hesitate to speak his mind & tell it like it is. He was a very hard worker who provided for his family & a devoted family man as well. Rest in peace Joe. We will miss you
Alan Balsam
March 6, 2021
