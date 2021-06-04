Sprague, Joseph J., Sr., - 56, of Garden City, S.C. , AKA JOEY, passed away May 26. 2021 at home. Joey grew up in Mullica Township, NJ where he worked for the school for 30 years before retiring in 2014. He enjoyed watching Nascar and the Philadelphia Eagles, liked taking pictures but really enjoyed listening to his music. He will be always remembered for his infectious laugh and smile. He is survived by his son, Joseph Sprague, Jr, Debra Sprague, His mother, Janet Sprague, sisters Cathy Wescoat and Jan ODell (Bob), brother Steve (Doreen) and nieces and a nephew that he loved very much as well as his mom's dog Mickey. Joey is predeceased by his father Lester Sprague Jr. His maternal Grandparents McGlynn and paternal Grandparents Capelli. A gathering for friends and family will be held on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Avenue, Egg Harbor City, NJ 08215 from 1-2pm, with a service at 2pm. Condolences can be left for the family at www.wimbergfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 4, 2021.