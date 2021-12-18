STEFANOVICZ, Joseph, - 79, of Rio Grande, passed away on December 13, 2021. A man of honor, he was a United States Navy Veteran of the Vietnam War. Joe worked as a journeyman diesel mechanic for 41 years with Johnson & Towers, Inc. in Egg Harbor before retiring. He loved working on antique cars and fishing among many other things in life. He was a member of the Cape Island Baptist Church. He proudly participated in The Philadelphia New Year's Day Mummers Parade in the Fancy Division for many years. He is predeceased by his brother, John and his sister, Mary Anastasia. Joe is dearly missed and forever loved by his family which includes his wife of 30 years, Shirley (nee Hickman); two sisters, Marian Yorkew and Antoinette Whitmore; also survived by Lee Craddock (Jodi), Troy Craddock (Clare), Bailey (Christopher), Alexis (Carson), Christopher, Nadine (Anthony), Sarah (Mike), Corey, Lilly, Tommy, Fin and Rory. Joe's graveside funeral ceremony for family and close friends will take place on January 14, 2022 (Friday) at 11am in the Cold Spring Cemetery Veterans Field of Honor, 780 Seashore Road, Lower Township. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to: Cape Island Baptist Church, 115 Gurney St., Cape May, NJ 08204. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 18, 2021.