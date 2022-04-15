Menu
Joseph V. Tipping Jr.
1937 - 2022
BORN
1937
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue
Cape May Court House, NJ
Tipping, Joseph V., Jr., - 84, of Avalon, NJ, passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022. He was born in the Philadelphia area to Joseph Tipping and Ellen Conway Tipping on September 2, 1937. He is survived by his wife, Beth Tipping, his sister, Sheila Leitham, and his brother Richard Tipping. Joe was a volunteer with the Avalon Fire Police and served on Borough Council and elected as President. He was very active in the Avalon Lions. In his memory, donations may be made to the Avalon Lions, PO Box 365, Avalon, NJ 08202. Interment will be in the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery, 127 Crest Haven Road, Cape May Court House on Monday, April 18, 2022 at 11:00 am. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 15, 2022.
