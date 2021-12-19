Victor, Joseph J., - 84, of Galloway, passed away on December 16, 2021 in the comfort of his home. Joseph graduated from Pleasantville High School and worked for the N.J. Department of Transportation retiring in 1992 after 30 years of service. He was a life member of the Bayview Fire Company. He is predeceased by his daughter, Sharon Maggi. Joseph is survived by his wife of 64 years, Edith; his daughters, Kathleen Weber (Bill) and Patricia Logan (Bernie).; his granddaughter, Kristina Maggi (Chris Koch); his grandchildren, Anthony, Michael, Amanda, Ashley and Shayna; and also, his great-grandchildren, Gianna, Anthony, Dominic, Jacob, Olivia, Colton, Mathew, and Caden. The viewing will be held on Wednesday, December 22 from 8:30-10:30am at the Wimberg Funeral Home in Egg Harbor City (609-965-0357) followed by a Mass at St. Nicholas Church on St. Louis Ave at 11:00am. Interment will immediately follow at the Germania Cemetery. For condolences and directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Bayview Fire Company.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 19, 2021.