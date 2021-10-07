Giorno, Josephine "Chickie" (nee DeMore), - 78, of Hammonton, NJ passed away Saturday, October 2 2021 at her residence. Josephine was born and raised in Hammonton and worked in the food service department at Ancora State Hospital. She loved the casino, her family, and especially her grandchildren. She is predeceased by her parents Thomas and Josephine (nee Cagno) DeMore, her husband Rudy Giorno, sisters Margaret Pace and Anna Marie Skrzat, and son Rudy Giorno. Josephine is survived by her children, Kelly-Jo Giamporcaro (Carmen), Lucille DelGuercio (Paul), and Salvatore Giorno; her brother Carmen DeMore, and her sisters Carmella Moffa and Lucy D'Antonio. Loving grandmother of Alexis Giamporcaro (Ryan Henskens), Amanda Giamporcaro, Nadine DelGuercio, Jacqueline Perona (Anthony Perona Jr.), Salvatore Giorno Jr, and Samantha Giorno. Great grandmother of Michael and Tony DelGuercio, Bella and Rachel Perona, and Sophia Giamporcaro. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Friday October 8, 2021 from 9:00 – 10:30am at the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. Third St. Hammonton, NJ. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11:00am at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish – St. Joseph Church 3rd & French Streets Hammonton, NJ. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery 124 S. First Rd. Hammonton, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Josephine's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105 or st.jude.org
.To share condolences please visit www.marinellafuneralhome.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 7, 2021.