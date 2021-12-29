Menu
Josephine M. Heintzelman
1925 - 2021
Heintzelman, Josephine M., - 96, of Avalon, NJ passed away December 25, 2021. She was born in Philadelphia to the late Philip and Jennie Matalucci. Along with her parents, she is predeceased by her husband George, sons Richard and Ronald Judyski, brother Anthony Matalucci, and grandson Philip Judyski, Jr. Josephine is survived by her children: Philip Judyski and Sandy (John) Buccella; brother Philip Matalucci; grandchildren: Kevin, Richard, Michelle, Robert, John Jr., and Krista; and 9 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at St. Brendan the Navigator Parish, Maris Stella Church, 50th Street and Dune Drive, Avalon, NJ 08202. Viewing from 9 to 10 a.m. Mass will start at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Philadelphia, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 29, 2021.
Radzieta Funeral Home
Nana, Thank you for your laughter and your love. Prayers for your family. I will always remember you and your kindness. God speed.
Leigh
December 29, 2021
