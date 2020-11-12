Nunan, Josephine "Jody" Mary (nee Cook), - of Northfield, passed away peacefully in Atlantic City on November 6, 2020, after a short but courageous and inspiring battle with cancer. She was surrounded by family. Jody was born March 18, 1955, in Atlantic City and grew up in Margate. She later moved to Somers Point before finally settling down and starting her family in Northfield. Jody was a graduate of Holy Spirit High School class of 1973. She worked a few jobs before finding her final job on August 4, 1980, at Resorts, where she was a master scheduler. She met some of her most precious friends from that business. Everyone who met her, loved her, and cherished her. Jody is predeceased by her beloved parents, Bill and Mary Cook. She is survived and greatly missed by her children, Jimmy of Egg Harbor Township and Stephanie of Northfield. We know, she talked about us non-stop. We loved her too! Jody is survived by two brothers, Tommy Cook (Lisa) of Somers Point; and Bobby Cook (June) of Lower Bank; and also survived by many other family members — some blood-related, some not — whom she loved more than words could ever express. There are simply far too many of you to name. In lieu of flowers, Jody would probably prefer that you sing a song loudly around your house, or hug a loved one very tight, or give money to a good cause. She'll be remembered for pizza parties, her absolute love of all things Christmas, and her bubbly personality. The family requests that you wear something Christmas-themed to her visitation, to be held on Monday, November 16th from 3-5pm at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ 08221. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 12, 2020.