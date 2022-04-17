Corrigan, Joyce M., - 77, of Brigantine, passed away on Monday April 11, 2022. Joyce was born in Philadelphia. She attended Visitation BVM grammar school and she graduated from Little Flower High School. Joyce and her husband Joe lived in Nether Providence, Pa before they moved to Brigantine. They operated The Clipper Ship Motel in Brigantine for several years. Joyce is survived by her beloved husband Joseph L. and her children Manon Moser (Michael), Joseph Corrigan (Amanda), Maureen Dunn (Nicholas) and Michael Corrigan. Also surviving are her grandchildren Michael Ryan, Bridget, Grace, Milana, Naylani, Joseph and Lea and her great-grandson Declan. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Life Celebration and viewing on Wednesday April 20, 2022 from 9:30 to 10:50am at Saint Thomas Church, 331 8Th Street South, Brigantine. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11am. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in lieu of flowers to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America at donate.myasthenia.org
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 17, 2022.