Fleming, Joyce R., - 83, of Atlantic City, NJ went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 18, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Clifton Forge, VA she was the loving daughter of the late Johnny R. F. and Lucinda T. (Thomas) Wallace. Joyce was a graduate of Watson High School class of 1957. She then went to beauty school and became a licensed beautician and worked in that industry for many years. Joyce then attended and graduated nursing school to become an LPN. Joyce worked at various nursing facilities including Golden Crest Nursing Home in Atlantic City and Green-Wood Health Care Center in Pleasantville, NJ. She worked for 35 years and then became a home health nurse serving many individuals throughout Atlantic County. Joyce will be missed and fondly remembered by her sons; Ernest A. Fleming IV, Bryan A. Fleming, daughter; Cheryl D. (Curtis) Marshall, grandchildren; Derek Marshall, Cherelle Marshall, Tayler Fleming, Bryan Fleming, Jr. and brother Johnny C. (Nona) Wallace. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband, Ernest Fleming, Jr. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Joyce's Life Celebration Funeral Service on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 12 noon at Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, 228 Infield Ave., Northfield, NJ 08225. A viewing will be held from 11:00am until time of service. Flowers are welcome and can be sent to the Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home and other contributions can be sent to the Fleming family at our address:1609 Columbia Ave., Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Services will be live streamed on the Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home Facebook page. To leave condolences, pay respects, or share a special memory of Joyce please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com
. Arrangements entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home 609-646-3400.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 27, 2022.