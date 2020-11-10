Van Meter, Judith C., - 81, of Woodbine, NJ passed away at home on November 8, 2020. She was born in Philadelphia to the late William and Mary Bailey. Judy loved horses and was an avid endurance rider who competed for many years all over the country. She was predeceased by her husband, Norman Van Meter in 2018, as well as her sister Mary Nielsen, and son-in-law David Blackmore. Judy is survived by her children: Chuck (Pam) Van Meter III of Big Pine Key, FL, Johanna Blackmore of Philadelphia, Jeanne (Tony) DeVico of Dennisville, NJ, Jonathan (Andy Young) Van Meter of Woodstock, NJ and Kate Van Meter of Woodbine, NJ; sister Anne Davies; 7 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; as well as nephews, nieces, and cousins. Services will be announced at a later date. Donations may be made in Judith's name to The Southern Poverty Law Center, 400 Washington Avenue, Montgomery, AL 36104 or www.splcenter.org
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 10, 2020.